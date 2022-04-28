Toromont declares CAD 0.39 dividend

Toromont (OTCPK:TMTNF) declares CAD 0.39/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 1.3%Payable July 5; for shareholders of record June 9; ex-div June 8.See …
