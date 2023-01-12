Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU:CA) declares CAD 2.00/share special dividend. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 23. See TOU:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend …
