Notably, India’s CAD excluding gold stood at $2,660 crore in Q2FY23, surpassing the previous worse of 3% of GDP in Q3FY13. Similarly, the current account surplus excluding gold and petroleum products …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Trade deficit: CAD may moderate to 2% of GDP in Q4FY23 - January 1, 2023
- Cushioning CAD, some hard facts - January 1, 2023
- Indian rupee edges up as analysts reckon CAD likely peaked, dollar slips - December 31, 2022