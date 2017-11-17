Current rebound suggests near term upside risk remains for gain to 1.2820 and possibly 1.2850-60, however, a firm break above this level is needed to signal the correction from 1.2917 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2880, then towards this level which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Forex – USD/CAD Moves Higher After U.S., Canadian data - November 17, 2017
- Trade Idea: USD/CAD – Stand aside - November 17, 2017
- USD/CAD tests highs near 1.2800 on CPI - November 17, 2017