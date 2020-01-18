SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) – The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) is investigating Ju Sheng International Consultancy Services for possible breaches of licensing requirements under the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Trading consultancy under CAD probe for possible licensing breaches, defrauding investors - January 18, 2020
- Canada to give $25,000 CAD to victims’ families of plane shot down in Iran - January 17, 2020
- Canada ExportsUnwrought Iron, Steel&Ferro-Alloys&Basic Products - January 17, 2020