The Court Administration Division [CAD] is reminding the public that the courts cannot institute proceedings against any person who has been issued a traffic ticket until the expiration of the 21-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Traffic ticket fines can only be paid in court after deadline to pay at tax offices expires — CAD - December 14, 2021
- USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play - December 14, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2850 - December 14, 2021