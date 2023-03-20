How secondary prevention statins are given to push LDL cholesterol levels lower, whether in a high-intensity statin regimen or by dosage titration to meet LDL targets, may make little difference to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Treat to LDL Target or High-Intensity Statin for All With Clinical CAD: LODESTAR - March 20, 2023
- PCI’s Role for Patients With HFrEF and Extensive CAD: Experts Debate - March 20, 2023
- CAD to shrink, bolster rupee against global risks: FinMin - March 20, 2023