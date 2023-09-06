The Company issued a total of 60,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and 0.5 of one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- TRU Closes CAD$3 Million Strategic Investment from Ormonde Mining Plc - September 6, 2023
- TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Closes CAD$3 Million Strategic Investment from Ormonde Mining Plc - September 6, 2023
- USD/CAD Eyes Key Resistance at 1.3700, Pares Losses on OPEC Driven Oil Price Surge - September 6, 2023