True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.0495/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 7.18%; Payable Feb. 15; for shareho …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.0495 dividend - January 16, 2023
- NowVertical secures $7 million CAD credit facility, completes Acrotrend, Smartlytics acquisitions - January 16, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: GBP/CAD Exchange Rate Climbs Despite UK Headwinds - January 16, 2023