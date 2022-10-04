Eva Lau’s Two Small Fish Ventures is moving upstream with the launch of a third fund. The venture firm has secured $24 CAD million ($17.5 million USD) in an initial close as it targets an overall fund …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Two Small Fish go big with third fund, targets $40 million CAD final close - October 4, 2022
- USD/CAD slips below 1.3600 mark amid rising oil prices, modest USD weakness - October 4, 2022
- Bootstrapped to date, Field Effect closes $41 million CAD Series A to expand SME-focused cybersecurity business - October 3, 2022