Gold is heading higher for a second straight session thanks to a softer US dollar. Omicron is very much still the driving force in the market with early data suggesting that Pfizer’s jab offers at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Two trades to watch: USD/CAD, Gold - December 8, 2021
- “ALT” FX Signals: Algorithm Predicts Massive USD/CAD Rate Increase - December 8, 2021
- Aussie hops back, CAD climbs, commodities rally, Omicron fears Ebb - December 8, 2021