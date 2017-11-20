U.S. session traders appear to be in holiday mode already as dollar pairs cruised slowly while the Loonie gave up some ground as the fifth round of NAFTA talks are about to close. Chinese CB leading index posted another 1.3% gain in Oct U.S. CB leading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- U.S. Session Recap: Dollar Holds Steady, CAD Weaker on NAFTA Uncertainty - November 20, 2017
- USD/CAD Hugs Trend Line, But For How Much Longer? - November 20, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Lower Ahead of Short Trading Week - November 20, 2017