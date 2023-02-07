United Corporations Limited PFD 2ND $1.50 (UNC.PRB:CA) declares CAD 0.375/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.65%; Payable May 15; for shareholders of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- United Corporations Limited PFD 2ND $1.50 declares CAD 0.375 dividend - February 7, 2023
- Accord Financial Corp. declares CAD 0.075 dividend - February 7, 2023
- USD/CAD stays firm at around 1.3460 ahead of Fed’s Powell speech and BoC’s Macklem - February 7, 2023