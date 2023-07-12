In Canada, another 25 bps increase to 5% is in the balance today, following a spectacular gain of 110K in full-time employment in June. However, wage growth did slow sharply, to 3.9% YoY, as more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Upbeat CAD outlook over medium term based on solid growth fundamentals and attractive FX valuation – SocGen - July 12, 2023
- USD/CAD rebounds from 1.3200 as USD Index attempts recovery ahead of US CPI and BoC policy - July 12, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bears might aim to retest YTD low around 1.3115, US CPI/BoC awaited - July 12, 2023