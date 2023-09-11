Foreign exchange strategists at RBC Capital Markets anticipate that the upcoming CA employment report and US CPI data could give a boost to the US-Canadian Dollar exchange rate (USDCAD) this coming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- US Canadian Dollar Week-Ahead Forecast: “Pullbacks In USD/CAD A Buying Opportunity” Say RBC - September 11, 2023
- USD/CAD Week-Ahead Forecast: US Dollar Tipped To Rise Vs Canadian Dollar On Strong US Inflation Data - September 11, 2023
- Dental CAD-CAM Market to grow by USD 921.8 million between 2022 – 2027; Growth Driven by High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries – Technavio - September 11, 2023