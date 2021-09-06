In the most recent reporting period to August 31st, speculators continued to pile into the USD, despite a relatively cautious Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Powell, which prompted the USD to pull …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD Bulls Extend, AUD Outlook Depends on RBA, CAD Flips to Short – COT Report - September 6, 2021
- USD/CAD bears break key daily dynamic support, eye 1.2420 ahead of BoC - September 6, 2021
- 3D CAD Design Software Market Size 2021 And Forecast to 2028 | Keyplayers – Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, Ptc, Siemens Plm Software - September 6, 2021