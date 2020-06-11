USD/CAD: 1.3585 to cap near-term strength, major support seen at 1.3365 – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD is seeing short-term strength, which ideally is capped by 1.3572/85. In the downside, the pivotal 50% retracement of the 2017/2020 surge at 1.3365 is key support, analysts …
