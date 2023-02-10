The Canadian Dollar was the third best performing currency in G10 in January. Economists at ING expect the USD/CAD pair to dip below 1.30 in the second quarter. Some silver linings from CAD after BoC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: A move below 1.30 looks likely by the second quarter – ING - February 10, 2023
- ABC Technologies Holdings declares CAD 0.0375 dividend - February 10, 2023
- USD/CAD tumbles below 1.3400 mark in reaction to upbeat Canadian employment data - February 10, 2023