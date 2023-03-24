“USD/CAD gained strongly from yesterday’s attempted push under 1.3650 support and today’s strength in the USD has taken funds above descending trend resistance off the early Mar high at 1.3725 (now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: A retest of 1.3850/60 is on the radar – Scotiabank - March 24, 2023
- Mercator AI raises $5.1 million CAD as it develops early project detection tool for construction - March 24, 2023
- CAD Plotters Market 2023: Innovation in the Global Segment Reshaping Machinery & Equipment by 2030 - March 24, 2023