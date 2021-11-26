USDCAD gained significant buying traction early on Friday – the largest daily increase since September –, with the price quickly recouping earlier losses to peak above Tuesday’s high of 1.2743. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD accelerates to fresh 3-month high [Video] - November 26, 2021
- Asian Open: AUD/CAD Looks Set to Head South - November 25, 2021
- USD/CAD slips back under 1.2650, respects short-term negative trendline in quiet trading conditions - November 25, 2021