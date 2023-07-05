Solid gains for the USD on the day so far leave the USD/CAD pair retesting the upper 1.32 zone that has capped recent USD advances. A little more technical momentum may be building under USD gains, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: An advance to the 1.3315/25 resistance zone is on the cards – Scotiabank - July 5, 2023
- Toggle3D.ai – the Generative AI CAD-3D Model SaaS Studio Begins Trading in the USA Under the Stock Symbol: TGGLF - July 5, 2023
- Shakudo closes $9.5-million CAD Series A to help companies adopt generative AI - July 5, 2023