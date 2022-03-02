USD/CAD Analysis: 1.2650 holds the key for bulls amid geopolitical risks, ahead of BoC/Fed’s Powell

USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied nearly 100 pips from the three-week low. Intensifying the Russia-Ukraine conflict benefitted the safe-haven greenback and remained supportive.
