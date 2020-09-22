USD/CAD analysis: Bulls could prevail

EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the …
