Bullish traders, meanwhile, need to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3500 mark, above which the USD/CAD pair could climb to the 1.3565-1.3570 hurdle and the 1.3600 round-figure mark. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls retain control near two-and-half-month peak, strength beyond 1.3500 awaited - August 16, 2023
- First National Financial declares CAD 0.20 dividend - August 16, 2023
- USD/CAD seesaws around 1.3500 as softer Oil price jostles with US Dollar’s retreat, focus on Fed concerns - August 16, 2023