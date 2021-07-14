Investors turned cautious ahead of the BoC policy decision and Powell’s testimony. The USD/CAD pair caught some aggressive bids on Tuesday and pushed through the 1.2500 psychological mark amid a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious ahead of BoC decision, Powell’s testimony
Investors turned cautious ahead of the BoC policy decision and Powell’s testimony. The USD/CAD pair caught some aggressive bids on Tuesday and pushed through the 1.2500 psychological mark amid a …