Bulls move to the sidelines ahead of the crucial FOMC decision, due later this Wednesday. The USD/CAD pair caught aggressive bids on Tuesday and rallied nearly 150 pips from the daily low, around the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious near ascending channel resistance, FOMC awaited - September 21, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Further upside needs validation from 1.3380 - September 21, 2022
- USD/CAD pokes 23-month high near 1.3270 as oil drops, DXY cheers hawkish Fed bias - September 20, 2022