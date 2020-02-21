USD/CAD Analysis: Could still edge higher

EUR/USD has climbed above 1.08 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 47.8 points, raising the eurozone averages. Coronavirus fears dominate markets. GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, rising from the …
