EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims and other figures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD analysis: Expected to make pullback - September 17, 2020
- USD/CAD: Probes weekly top beyond 1.3200, bulls in command - September 17, 2020
- USD/CAD continues to tread dynamic trendline support, bulls eye 1.33 area - September 16, 2020