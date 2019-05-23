USD/CAD Analysis: Passes 61.80% Fibo

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, stable. US-Sino trade tensions weigh on markets. The Fed’s minutes did not imply a rate cut. German PMIs disappointed while French ones were OK. GBP/USD has hit a new …
