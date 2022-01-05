At mid-day on Tuesday, the USD/CAD declined and confirmed the existence of a support zone at 1.2668/1.2677. Meanwhile, the pair appeared to be almost ignoring the 50-hour simple moving average, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD analysis: Reveals new support zone - January 5, 2022
- USD/CAD to recover towards the 1.2950/3030 zone – Credit Suisse - January 5, 2022
- Headversity raises $12.5 million CAD to scale workplace mental health solution - January 5, 2022