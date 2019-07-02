USD/CAD Analysis: Support by 50– and 100-hour SMAs

EUR/USD has recovered and trades around 1.1300 on reports the ECB will refrain from cutting rates in its July meeting. Earlier, weak German retail sales weighed on the pair. GBP/USD is falling toward …
