EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Analysis: Target at 1.3270 - August 16, 2019
- USD/CAD drops below 1.33 on crude oil recovery - August 16, 2019
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD Weakness Ahead on Dovish BoC and Trade War Escalation - August 16, 2019