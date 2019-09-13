USD/CAD Analysis: targets at 1.3277

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up. The ECB announced a rate cut and new QE on Thursday, but after a whipsaw, the euro rose. Hopes for a US-Sino interim deal boost markets. US retail sales are next.
