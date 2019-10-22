EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, consolidating previous gains. President Trump has expressed optimism about clinching a deal with China, while some officials have cast doubts. Brexit headlines are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Analysis: tests weekly S1 at 1.3080 - October 22, 2019
- Witness admits brokerage did not conduct internal investigation into accounts despite CAD, MAS probe - October 22, 2019
- CAD flat following election results, yet high appreciation potential - October 22, 2019