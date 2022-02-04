USD/CAD edged higher on Thursday, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2700 mark. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Traders now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Analysis: Traders seem non-committed ahead of US/Canadian jobs data - February 4, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from 50-DMA above 1.2620 key support - February 3, 2022
- Cad Bane, Boba Fett And Luke Skywalker Show The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Side Of Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ - February 3, 2022