During the first half of yesterday’s trading session, the US Dollar declined by 91 pips or 0.72% against the Canadian Dollar. However, the currency pair regained the lost points by the end of the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD climbs above 1.2700 as USD continues to gather strength ahead of NFP - March 5, 2021
- USD/CAD analysis: Waiting for US data release - March 5, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation on 4H - March 5, 2021