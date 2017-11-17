Good day traders. Hope everybody is ready for the weekend, but before that, lets check with our last update. Today’s focus is on the U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar (USD/CAD) currency pair, where we expect more upside to follow. We can see a nice and strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD and USD/CHF looking higher - November 17, 2017
- USD/CAD Breaks Higher - November 17, 2017
- USD/CAD firmer, retakes 1.2800 and above - November 17, 2017