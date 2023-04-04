The Loonie rebound that really started to get going late in March is set to extend this month as April is good for the CAD from the seasonality point of view, economists at Scotiabank report. “The CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: April is the best month of the calendar year for the Loonie over the past 20 years or so – Scotiabank - April 4, 2023
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus design shown in CAD-based renders - April 4, 2023
- Nextech3D.AI says Toggle3D has increased converting power of its CAD to POLY importer by over 10 times - April 4, 2023