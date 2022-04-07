USD/CAD attack 20-EMA at 1.2570 on weak oil prices

USD/CAD is facing resistance near the 20-EMA and the trendline place from 1.2007. Falling oil prices have weakened the loonie. The Unemployment Rate of Canada will be a major event this week. The …
