USD/CAD has shown some recovery after building a base below 1.3600. S&P500 ended Thursday with immense gains amid upbeat quarterly earnings from US tech stocks, portraying a risk-on mood. Monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD attempts recovery from below 1.3600 ahead of Canadian GDP and US PCE Price Index - April 27, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Weighed Down By Soft Oil Prices - April 27, 2023
- USD/CAD: Highs Challenged And Sustained As Intrigue Builds - April 27, 2023