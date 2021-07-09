USD/CAD consolidates on Friday after posting gains in four straight sessions. US dollar stands strong at 92.45 amid a fall in US Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar holds the ground on BOC optimism, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD attempts to recover toward 1.2550 ahead of Canadian Job data
USD/CAD consolidates on Friday after posting gains in four straight sessions. US dollar stands strong at 92.45 amid a fall in US Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar holds the ground on BOC optimism, …