An uptick in WTI prices offsets the optimism from the US dollar’s bounce. The hourly chart shows a potential bear flag ahead of key US data. USD/CAD is consolidating its tepid recovery from three-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD battles 1.2300 as WTI’s rise offsets DXY bounce, US data eyed
An uptick in WTI prices offsets the optimism from the US dollar’s bounce. The hourly chart shows a potential bear flag ahead of key US data. USD/CAD is consolidating its tepid recovery from three-year …