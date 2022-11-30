USD/CAD is pressured as the commodity complex picks up a bid on China. Fed Jerome Powell’s speech will be important for the days ahead. USD/CAD is under pressure by some 0.24% ahead of the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD declines towards 1.3400 on Fed Powell’s less-hawkish commentary - November 30, 2022
- Closing Bell: BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF CAD up on Wednesday (ZLU) - November 30, 2022
- USD/CAD: Whipsaw Reversal Higher And Speculative Questions - November 30, 2022