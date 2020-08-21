USD/CAD: Bears attack 1.3150 amid broad US dollar weakness, US/Canadian data eyed

USD/CAD extends the previous day’s losses to attack Wednesday’s multi-month low. WTI remains mildly bid, US dollar trims earlier gains amid risk-on mood. Canadian Retail Sales and New Housing Price …
