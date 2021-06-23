USD/CAD seesaws in a choppy range above 1.2300, recently easing to 1.2307, amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair dropped for the last two days amid a pullback in the US dollar.
USD/CAD bears flirt with 1.2300 amid mixed catalysts, quiet markets
