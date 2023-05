USD/CAD is under pressure in Asia with the CAD clawing back some recent declines, as a deal to temporarily suspend the U.S. debt ceiling boosted investor sentiment. USDCAD was trading 0.12% lower at 1.3572 after moving in a range of 1.3584 to 1.3618 on Monday around its weakest intraday level since April 28 at 1.3654.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)