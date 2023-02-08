USD/CAD has printed a W-formation on the daily chart which is a reversion pattern. USD/CAD bulls eye 1.3470s and 1.3520 thereafter while the USD/CAD bears look for prospects of a move to the 1.3260s.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bears need to get below daily support 1.3387 - February 7, 2023
- Old 3D CAD Mouse Gets New Lease Of Life - February 7, 2023
- Deal alert: You can fly round-trip Vancouver to Paris for $764 CAD - February 7, 2023