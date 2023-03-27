USD/CAD bulls eye a move into prior support that meets a 61.8% ratio. Canada’s budget is due on Tuesday is on the radar. USD/CAD made its biggest drop in two weeks as the commodity complex picks up a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bears run into key daily support, correction eyed - March 27, 2023
- CAD in Industrial Machinery Market Size, Share and Forecast 2031 - March 27, 2023
- USD/CAD trades with modest losses around 1.3700 mark, downside seems cushioned - March 27, 2023