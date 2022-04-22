However, if those support barriers give way and the losses deepen all the way till the 78.6% of 1.2211, the neutral outlook in the medium term would also turn bearish. To sum up, although the positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Bounces Back After A Dip But Neutral Outlook Remains Unchanged - April 22, 2022
- USD/CAD bounces back from dip but neutral outlook unchanged - April 22, 2022
- USD/CAD rallies to multi-week high, eyes 1.2700 mark ahead of Canadian/US data - April 22, 2022