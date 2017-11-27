USD/CAD trading this week will be driven by three major events on Thursday and Friday. The OPEC meeting on Nov 30 followed by reports on Q3 GDP and November employment will be the drivers for the pair. Today the pair fell to 1.2680, just above the November …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bounces from the November low - November 27, 2017
- Forex – USD/CAD Slides Lower in Early Trade - November 27, 2017
- USD/CAD struggles to recover above 1.27 as USD weakness persists - November 27, 2017